Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $52,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 161.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,001,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $440.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $443.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.