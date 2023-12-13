Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,097 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

