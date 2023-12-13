TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $43,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 444.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.