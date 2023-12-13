Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,840 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,490.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 60,841 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.9% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.