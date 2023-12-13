Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $31,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

