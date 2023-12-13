The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,020 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.16.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

