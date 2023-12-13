Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,371 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of AMETEK worth $31,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

