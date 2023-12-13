Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $29,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 87.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $207,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $1,441,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

