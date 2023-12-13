SFI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 63.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 279.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 65,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NHS opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.