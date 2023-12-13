Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock Position Lifted by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,320,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,815 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

FINS stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th.

