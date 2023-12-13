Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $27,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQV stock opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

