CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,538.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,519.05 and a 1-year high of $6,570.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,998.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6,084.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

