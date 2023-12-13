Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.48). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.52) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.