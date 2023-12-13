Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

