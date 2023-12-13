Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) & China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Critical Contrast

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Yuchai International and Miller Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $2.30 billion N/A $31.44 million N/A N/A Miller Industries $848.46 million 0.54 $20.35 million $4.43 9.06

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Miller Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A Miller Industries 4.70% 16.37% 9.03%

Dividends

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Miller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Miller Industries pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Miller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Yuchai International and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Miller Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also engages in the hospitality and property development activities; and provision of maintenance and retrofitting services. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

