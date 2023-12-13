Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 1,118,083 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $340,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

