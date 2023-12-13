Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,413 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,589,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $258,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,450,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

