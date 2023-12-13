Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $10.32 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,430 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,702,000 after buying an additional 155,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

