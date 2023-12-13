Cornerstone Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,591,757,000 after buying an additional 364,850,925 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.