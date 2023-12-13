Cornerstone Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on META. Loop Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $858.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

