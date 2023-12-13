Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

INDA opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

