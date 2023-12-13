Cornerstone Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of OmniAb worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,214.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OmniAb Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OABI stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OmniAb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About OmniAb

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

