Cornerstone Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

