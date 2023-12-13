Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $185.19 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $185,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VB opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.