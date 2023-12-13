Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 5,747 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day moving average of $255.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.