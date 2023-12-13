Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 5,747 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IJH opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day moving average of $255.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
