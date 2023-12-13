Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 939,981 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,283,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 939,981 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $117,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 99,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,458,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,619,000 after buying an additional 724,182 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 39,832 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 77,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.