Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.0% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Fiserv by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 34,664 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 763.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

