Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Trimble by 99.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of TRMB opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,164 shares of company stock worth $721,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

