Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 24,997 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,793 shares of company stock worth $5,535,036. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.31. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

