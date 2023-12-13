Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $11.74 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,755 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

