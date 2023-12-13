Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,726,000 after purchasing an additional 842,313 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.