Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

