Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.30. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

