FY2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Boosted by Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MFC opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

