Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Issued By William Blair

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.10. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,080.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.