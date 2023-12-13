Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CZR opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,345,000 after acquiring an additional 942,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

