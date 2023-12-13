HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.00% and a negative net margin of 264.07%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.25. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

