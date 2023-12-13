Canadian Western Bank to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$31.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.05.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
