Desjardins Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$28.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

