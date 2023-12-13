Zacks Research Comments on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

