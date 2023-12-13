The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

