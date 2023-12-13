Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 1.06. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

