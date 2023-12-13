Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,168,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

