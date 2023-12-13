DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of KTF opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
