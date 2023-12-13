DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 190,242 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,458 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $563,000.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.