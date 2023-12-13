Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:CYRBY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

