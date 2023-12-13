Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:CYRBY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
