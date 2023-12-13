Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $161.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Get Our Latest Report on PKG

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.