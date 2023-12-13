Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hess has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NYSE HES opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.16. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

