Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Grows By 379.2%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 379.2% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

About Alzamend Neuro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

