Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

AGRX opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

