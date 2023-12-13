Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Rises By 104.8%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $12.00.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

